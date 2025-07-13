Letter to the editor: The Drone Walk takes place this Saturday (July 19) along Ifield Brook Meadows
This Saturday [July 19] ‘The Drone Walk’ is planned to take place, starting from the Plough in Ifield Village at 11am[returning by 1pm].
Ian Mulcahy has extensively mapped the ancient Parish with his camera drone, and walkers will follow the terra-firma route taken by his aerial drone - a stunning short video along Ifield Brook Meadows: ‘The Jewel in the Crown’ at the centre of the Parish.
All welcome - including dogs [and flying pigs].
Richard W. Symonds
The Ifield Society
Lychgate Cottages
Ifield Street, Ifield Village
Crawley, West Sussex