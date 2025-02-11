Letter to the Editor: The government is running a consultation on transport that will ‘put people and their needs at its heart’.
These needs are often forgotten.
In a rush to meet unachievable eco targets, the government threatens car makers with fines if they sell too many cars of the type that their customers prefer and don’t push over-priced Electric Vehicles. It seeks to ban the sale of new conventional ICE-engined cars from 2030 – this policy is insane as well as unpopular and must be dropped.
The online survey can be a bit laborious for most, but ‘Any other comments’ can be emailed to [email protected] giving basic personal details.
You can have your say until February 20. For more information, visit www.fairdealforthemotorist.org.uk/consultation.
Brian Mooney
Fair Deal for the Motorist campaign
