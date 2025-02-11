Letter to the Editor: The government is running a consultation on transport that will ‘put people and their needs at its heart’.

The election manifesto noted ‘Cars remain by far the most popular form of transport’, so any approach must reflect drivers’ needs for decent roads, parking and cost-effective travel.

These needs are often forgotten.

In a rush to meet unachievable eco targets, the government threatens car makers with fines if they sell too many cars of the type that their customers prefer and don’t push over-priced Electric Vehicles. It seeks to ban the sale of new conventional ICE-engined cars from 2030 – this policy is insane as well as unpopular and must be dropped.

The online survey can be a bit laborious for most, but ‘Any other comments’ can be emailed to [email protected] giving basic personal details.

You can have your say until February 20. For more information, visit www.fairdealforthemotorist.org.uk/consultation.

Yours faithfully,

Brian Mooney

Fair Deal for the Motorist campaign

PO Box 13199, London SW6 6ZU