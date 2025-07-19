Letter to the editor: The 'How Dare They' parish walk in Ifield this Saturday (July 26)

By Richard W Symonds
Contributor
Published 19th Jul 2025, 22:57 BST
Updated 21st Jul 2025, 09:20 BST
This Saturday’s Walk [July 26] - ‘How Dare They’ - will be the first in a series of ‘Revolting Parish Walks’ focusing on Homes England’s monstrous West of Ifield planning application.

Starting from the Plough in Ifield Village at 11am, walkers will return by 1pm.

All welcome - including dogs.

Richard W. Symonds

The Ifield Society logoplaceholder image
The Ifield Society logo

The Ifield Society ‘Parishioners’ Revolt’ Campaign Walks

Ifield Street, Ifield Village

Crawley, West Sussex

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice