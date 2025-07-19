Letter to the editor: The 'How Dare They' parish walk in Ifield this Saturday (July 26)
This Saturday’s Walk [July 26] - ‘How Dare They’ - will be the first in a series of ‘Revolting Parish Walks’ focusing on Homes England’s monstrous West of Ifield planning application.
Starting from the Plough in Ifield Village at 11am, walkers will return by 1pm.
All welcome - including dogs.
Richard W. Symonds
The Ifield Society ‘Parishioners’ Revolt’ Campaign Walks
Ifield Street, Ifield Village
Crawley, West Sussex