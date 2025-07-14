Letter to the editor: 'The parishioners revolt' against Homes England's West of Ifield masterplan
’The Parishioners’ Revolt’ against Homes England’s insane West of Ifield masterplan will now commence with the government property announcing its speculative planning application.
Various events and activities within this ancient Parish will take place in response to this application.
Watch this space.
Richard W. Symonds
The Ifield Society
Lychgate Cottages
Ifield Street, Ifield Village
Crawley, West Sussex