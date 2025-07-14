Letter to the editor: 'The parishioners revolt' against Homes England's West of Ifield masterplan

By Richard W Symonds
Published 14th Jul 2025
Updated 14th Jul 2025, 15:20 BST
’The Parishioners’ Revolt’ against Homes England’s insane West of Ifield masterplan will now commence with the government property announcing its speculative planning application.

Various events and activities within this ancient Parish will take place in response to this application.

Watch this space.

Richard W. Symonds

Ancient Parish of Ifieldplaceholder image
Ancient Parish of Ifield

The Ifield Society

Lychgate Cottages

Ifield Street, Ifield Village

Crawley, West Sussex

