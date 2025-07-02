Letter to the editor: There is no protection for Ifield meadows and river corridors
”There is no protection…for Ifield Brook Meadows and river corridors” [Homes England’s ‘masterplan of insanity’ west of Ifield, Crawley Observer-Sussex World, June 28].
Protection is guaranteed if Crawley Borough Council upgrade this Local Green Space [LGS] to a Local Nature Reserve [LNR].
Such protection would coincide with the 25th Anniversaries of the Crawley Millennium Greenway and West Sussex Millennium Parish Map Project 2000.
Richard W. Symonds MCIPD
The Ifield Society
Ifield Street, Ifield Village
Crawley, West Sussex