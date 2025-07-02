Letter to the editor: There is no protection for Ifield meadows and river corridors

By Richard W Symonds
Contributor
Published 2nd Jul 2025, 23:20 BST
Updated 3rd Jul 2025, 09:16 BST
”There is no protection…for Ifield Brook Meadows and river corridors” [Homes England’s ‘masterplan of insanity’ west of Ifield, Crawley Observer-Sussex World, June 28].

Protection is guaranteed if Crawley Borough Council upgrade this Local Green Space [LGS] to a Local Nature Reserve [LNR].

Such protection would coincide with the 25th Anniversaries of the Crawley Millennium Greenway and West Sussex Millennium Parish Map Project 2000.

Richard W. Symonds MCIPD

‘A Sense of Place - West Sussex Parish Maps’ by Kim Leslieplaceholder image
‘A Sense of Place - West Sussex Parish Maps’ by Kim Leslie

The Ifield Society

Ifield Street, Ifield Village

Crawley, West Sussex

Related topics:Crawley Borough Council
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice