'Standing Up For Our Ancient Parish' - Ifield Brook Meadows

Letter to the editor: There is no protection...for Ifield Brook Meadows and River Corridors within the Ancient Parish

By Richard W Symonds
Contributor
Published 6th Oct 2025, 13:18 BST
Updated 6th Oct 2025, 13:24 BST
”There is no protection…for Ifield Brook Meadows and river corridors” [Homes England’s ‘masterplan of insanity’ west of Ifield, Crawley Observer-Sussex World, June 28 2025].

Protection is all-but guaranteed if Crawley Borough Council upgrade this Local Green Space [LGS] to a Local Nature Reserve [LNR].

Such protection would coincide with the 25th Anniversaries of the Crawley Millennium Greenway and West Sussex Millennium Parish Map Project 2000.

Walk this Saturday [Oct 11] - 'In Celebration of the Crawley Greenway' - 11am from the Plough in Ifield Village.

All welcome - including dogs.

Richard W. Symonds MCIPD

The Ifield Society

Ifield Street, Ifield Village

Crawley, West Sussex

Crawley Millennium Greenway sign

1. Contributed

Crawley Millennium Greenway sign Photo: Submitted

Ancient Parish of Ifield [outlined in black] - with Ifield Brook Meadows in the centre.

2. Contributed

Ancient Parish of Ifield [outlined in black] - with Ifield Brook Meadows in the centre. Photo: Submitted

Crawley Millennium Greenway

3. Contributed

Crawley Millennium Greenway Photo: Submitted

'A Sense of Place - West Sussex Parish Maps' by Kim Leslie [WSCC]

4. Contributed

'A Sense of Place - West Sussex Parish Maps' by Kim Leslie [WSCC] Photo: Submitted

