Letter to the editor: There is no protection...for Ifield Brook Meadows and River Corridors within the Ancient Parish

Protection is all-but guaranteed if Crawley Borough Council upgrade this Local Green Space [LGS] to a Local Nature Reserve [LNR].
Such protection would coincide with the 25th Anniversaries of the Crawley Millennium Greenway and West Sussex Millennium Parish Map Project 2000.
Walk this Saturday [Oct 11] - 'In Celebration of the Crawley Greenway' - 11am from the Plough in Ifield Village.
All welcome - including dogs.
Richard W. Symonds MCIPD
The Ifield Society
Ifield Street, Ifield Village
Crawley, West Sussex