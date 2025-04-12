Letter to the editor: This Easter Saturday: The Ifield Wood Hilltop Bluebell Walk

By Richard W Symonds
Contributor
Published 12th Apr 2025, 16:17 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2025, 09:36 BST
The Ifield Wood Hilltop Bluebell Walk will take place this Easter Saturday [April 19].

Starting at 11am from the Plough in Ifield Village, walkers will be in for a treat - which will include a short visit to the delightful Rose Cottage Garden [with thanks to Clive and Glennys].

All welcome.

Richard W. Symonds

The Rose Cottage Garden of Clive and Glennys

The Ifield Society

Ifield Street, Ifield Village

Crawley, West Sussex

