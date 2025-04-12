Letter to the editor: This Easter Saturday: The Ifield Wood Hilltop Bluebell Walk
The Ifield Wood Hilltop Bluebell Walk will take place this Easter Saturday [April 19].
Starting at 11am from the Plough in Ifield Village, walkers will be in for a treat - which will include a short visit to the delightful Rose Cottage Garden [with thanks to Clive and Glennys].
All welcome.
Richard W. Symonds
The Ifield Society
Ifield Street, Ifield Village
Crawley, West Sussex