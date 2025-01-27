Letter to the editor: threat of a rubber stamp planning committee for Horsham District Council
Currently, all HDC councillors have both a say and a vote on planning applications. The Liberal Democrat proposal could reduce that number, potentially, to as low as a nine member committee thereby excluding the overwhelming number of councillors from being decision makers on applications. And all of this is scheduled to come into operation in May this year.
This sweeping change is unnecessary because it is pointless to change HDC’s arrangements for deciding planning applications when HDC itself faces extinction as a result of local government re-organisation by 2027 or 2028. In addition, if reform was justified it could have enhanced the role of members within the planning function but instead the administration have chosen to emasculate member involvement and thereby diminish the important link our various communities have with planning decision making.
It has always been important in achieving acceptance of planning decision making that every ward is represented in the decision making process. There is absolutely no reason why even a reformed planning committee system cannot involve decision making participation from every ward in the district, as is the case in other local authorities. The notion that a committee of representatives from all wards would be unwieldy is complete tripe. As one of only very few members of the Council who remembers decision making under the committee system before the Cabinet system was introduced, there used to be many committees of much larger numbers and they were perfectly capable of discussing and making decisions on issues.
All of this is being engineered by a party with the word ‘Democrat’ in its title. It is time for real democrats to be counted and put a stop to this ugly power grab before it is too late.
Yours sincerely,
Cllr Philip Circus
Conservative Group Leader
Horsham District Council