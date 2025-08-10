Letter to the Editor: Time to ban bonfires

Letter to the Editor

Dear Sir,

I am delighted that the West Sussex County Times, has frequently been kind enough to indulge my letter writing and hopefully will again, today with two topics.

The first is, if Horsham District Council were genuinely serious about improving the quality of the air we breathe, then they should immediately ban the lighting of bonfires in peoples' gardens.

Where we live, there are a few people who, instead of composting their garden waste, using a garden bin which the Council empty once a fortnight, or taking it to a tip themselves, prefer to burn it, which is both an unhealthy and unpleasant practice, causing others to close doors and windows when they would like to have them open. This has been happening frequently over the Summer, both during the day and at night.

This form of pollution consists of tiny particles which penetrate deeply into our body, including lungs and blood, and has been identified by the World Health Organisation as the most serious air pollutant for human health. When it comes to bonfires, the Council have absolutely no idea what damage this causes, both to health and the environment, since they have no way of knowing who or when people have them or what they burn.

I am sure your readers will have noticed that, those who have garden bonfires always make sure that the smoke is blowing on others, which compounds the selfishness of their behaviour and total disregard for others.

The simple answer is to ban bonfires completely, as this would be good for the environment and cost the Council and taxpayer nothing.

Secondly, I have to take issue with Andrew Griffith MP and his comments on road safety. West Sussex County Council Highways Department clearly believe that the only safety issue is speed and that to counteract this by arbitrarily reducing speed limits, completely ignoring the fact that the disgraceful state of most of our roads is also a safety issue.

For many years now, the A29 through Bury, although it doesn’t actually run through the village, and up Bury Hill, has had a 50mph limit, which as Andrew noted has been reduced to 40mph. On the southbound, upward side, Bury Hill has two lanes to allow the overtaking of slower traffic , heavy lorries, caravans and the like and as a frequent user of this road, this slower traffic is usually travelling at or above 30mph, which makes overtaking and staying within the new 40mph, not only difficult but potentially dangerous.

It is the same in Coolham, where the 30mph limit, which has been in place for years, has recently been reduced to 20mph and cars now find themselves overtaken by cyclists, or indeed holding cyclists up.

The last serious accident on Bury Hill was back in August 2022, although nobody was killed. From a population of 69 million and over 40 million vehicles on the UK’s roads, the last recorded death toll from traffic accidents was 1624 people. Although that is 1624 too many this has to be compared with the 167,000 who died from cancer.

It is worth noting, that young drivers, specifically those aged 17-24, are disproportionately involved in motor vehicle accidents. While they represent a smaller percentage of licensed drivers, they account for a larger proportion of accidents, particularly fatal ones. Perhaps the answer is, that any young driver causing a reportable accident, should lose their licence for 10 years, they might then consider being more careful.

Yours faithfully

Robert Bishop, 42 Broomfield Drive, Billingshurst.