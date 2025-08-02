Letter to the editor: 'trespassing' in Ifield Brook Meadows local green space this Saturday?
‘The Trespass Walk’ 4th Anniversary [July 31 2021] will be marked this Saturday [August 9] as part of a series of ‘Revolting Parish Walks’ organised over the summer by the Ifield Society.
There will be a renewed call for the removal of Homes England’s ugly ‘Private Land’ signs which blight the beautiful landscape of Ifield Brook Meadows Local Green Space [LGS] - one step down from a Local Nature Reserve [LNR].
11am from the Plough in Ifield Village [returning by 1pm].
All welcome - including dogs.
Richard W. Symonds
The Ifield Society
Ifield Street, Ifield Village
Crawley, West Sussex