Letter to the editor: 'trespassing' in Ifield Brook Meadows local green space this Saturday?

By Richard W Symonds
Contributor
Published 2nd Aug 2025, 16:55 BST
Updated 4th Aug 2025, 09:12 BST
Ifield Society logoplaceholder image
Ifield Society logo
‘The Trespass Walk’ 4th Anniversary [July 31 2021] will be marked this Saturday [August 9] as part of a series of ‘Revolting Parish Walks’ organised over the summer by the Ifield Society.

https://www.facebook.com/share/p/1B4QcafA4x/?mibextid=wwXIfr

There will be a renewed call for the removal of Homes England’s ugly ‘Private Land’ signs which blight the beautiful landscape of Ifield Brook Meadows Local Green Space [LGS] - one step down from a Local Nature Reserve [LNR].

11am from the Plough in Ifield Village [returning by 1pm].

One of many Homes England ‘Private Land’ signs in Ifield Brook Meadows Local Green Space [LGS]placeholder image
One of many Homes England ‘Private Land’ signs in Ifield Brook Meadows Local Green Space [LGS]

All welcome - including dogs.

Richard W. Symonds

The Ifield Society

Ifield Street, Ifield Village

Crawley, West Sussex

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice