Letter to the editor: 'trespassing' in Ifield Brook Meadows local green space this Saturday?

Ifield Society logo

‘The Trespass Walk’ 4th Anniversary [July 31 2021] will be marked this Saturday [August 9] as part of a series of ‘Revolting Parish Walks’ organised over the summer by the Ifield Society.

There will be a renewed call for the removal of Homes England’s ugly ‘Private Land’ signs which blight the beautiful landscape of Ifield Brook Meadows Local Green Space [LGS] - one step down from a Local Nature Reserve [LNR].

11am from the Plough in Ifield Village [returning by 1pm].

One of many Homes England ‘Private Land’ signs in Ifield Brook Meadows Local Green Space [LGS]

All welcome - including dogs.

Richard W. Symonds

The Ifield Society

Ifield Street, Ifield Village

Crawley, West Sussex