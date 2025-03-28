Letter to the editor: Trump attacks with tariffs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

President Trump is slapping 25% tariffs on imports of steel and cars.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Americans are going to pay dramatically higher prices for imported products. UK exports will suffer and ideas of growing the economy will be set back. Our precious local Rolls Royce will be hurrying to boost sales elsewhere round the world.

Of course American manufacturers are very happy. Without the foreign competition they now have room to raise prices too. Whatever car you buy, you will pay more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trump has never hidden his belief in tariffs. Almost half of America voted for him, knowing he would impose tariffs. He sold the idea that jobs that had gone abroad to countries with cheaper labour would now come back home.

User (UGC) Submitted

But it is too late. No one will move until the situation clarifies and it takes years to build a steel works or a car factory. The American voter will soon realise that perhaps the prime reason for tariffs is to swell the American exchequer so that President Trump can cut taxes for his friends.

We must certainly reply to President Trump's aggression with tariffs on American goods if we can’t negotiate a dispensation. What price the “special relationship”?

Keith Tunstall

Shippam Street, Chichester