Letter to the editor: Walk on the wild side of Willoughby Fields Nature Reserve on Saturday August 30

By Richard W Symonds
Contributor
Published 25th Aug 2025, 13:02 BST
Updated 26th Aug 2025, 09:08 BST
‘Take a walk on the wild side’ of Willoughby Fields Local Nature Reserve this Saturday [Aug 30] - along the Crawley Millennium Greenway - to gain ideas and inspiration for the proposed Ifield Park Local Nature Reserve.

k on the wild side’ of Willoughby Fields Local Nature Reserve this Saturday [Aug 30] - along the Crawley Millennium Greenway - to gain ideas and inspiration for the proposed Ifield Park Local Nature Reserve. Walker to meet at 11am from the Plough in Ifield Village - to return by 1pm All welcome - including dogs.

Richard W. Symonds

The Ifield Society

Ifield Street, Ifield Village

Crawley, West Sussex

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice