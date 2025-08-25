Letter to the editor: Walk on the wild side of Willoughby Fields Nature Reserve on Saturday August 30
k on the wild side’ of Willoughby Fields Local Nature Reserve this Saturday [Aug 30] - along the Crawley Millennium Greenway - to gain ideas and inspiration for the proposed Ifield Park Local Nature Reserve. Walker to meet at 11am from the Plough in Ifield Village - to return by 1pm All welcome - including dogs.
Richard W. Symonds
The Ifield Society
Ifield Street, Ifield Village
Crawley, West Sussex