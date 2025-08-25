Letter to the editor: Walk on the wild side of Willoughby Fields Nature Reserve on Saturday August 30

‘Take a walk on the wild side’ of Willoughby Fields Local Nature Reserve this Saturday [Aug 30] - along the Crawley Millennium Greenway - to gain ideas and inspiration for the proposed Ifield Park Local Nature Reserve.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

k on the wild side’ of Willoughby Fields Local Nature Reserve this Saturday [Aug 30] - along the Crawley Millennium Greenway - to gain ideas and inspiration for the proposed Ifield Park Local Nature Reserve. Walker to meet at 11am from the Plough in Ifield Village - to return by 1pm All welcome - including dogs.

Richard W. Symonds

The Ifield Society

Ifield Street, Ifield Village

Crawley, West Sussex