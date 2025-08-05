Letter to the editor: Was the Horsham Local Plan set up to fail?
Why? Because the Plan would not have conformed to the Government's new NPPF requirements.
The Government's housing quango Homes England, along with their developers, would then have had the power to do exactly as they pleased - and 'go hang' local democracy and the community.
HDC's legal team should be honoured by the Queen for saving what is left of our democracy.
Johnson and Jenrick should be called upon to resign, and Homes England disbanded, at the earliest opportunity.
Put simply, HDC was being set up to fail by the Government.
Richard W. Symonds
The Ifield Society
Ifield Street, Ifield Village
Crawley, West Sussex