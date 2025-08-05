Letter to the editor: Was the Horsham Local Plan set up to fail?

By Richard W Symonds
Contributor
Published 5th Aug 2025, 21:27 BST
Updated 6th Aug 2025, 08:56 BST
If the legal team at Horsham District Council [HDC] had not courageously stepped in at the 'eleventh hour', and the Full Council had 'green-lighted' its Cabinet recommendations, the Government's Planning Inspector would have rejected HDC'S Local Plan.

Why? Because the Plan would not have conformed to the Government's new NPPF requirements.

The Government's housing quango Homes England, along with their developers, would then have had the power to do exactly as they pleased - and 'go hang' local democracy and the community.

HDC's legal team should be honoured by the Queen for saving what is left of our democracy.

‘Legal team should be honoured’ - Crawley Observer - Letters - August 4 2021

Johnson and Jenrick should be called upon to resign, and Homes England disbanded, at the earliest opportunity.

Put simply, HDC was being set up to fail by the Government.

Richard W. Symonds

The Ifield Society

Ifield Street, Ifield Village

Crawley, West Sussex

