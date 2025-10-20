Letter to the editor: We have a moral responsibility to act" against planned destruction of ancient parish of Ifield
Nowhere is the national “war on nature” more visible than here in the ancient Parish of Ifield, where Homes England’s speculative West of Ifield plan threatens our meadows, brook, and heritage landscape.
As George Monbiot warned in The Guardian (Oct 16), the new Planning and Infrastructure Bill represents “a full-spectrum assault on nature protection — the worst in living memory.” Developers will be able to bulldoze irreplaceable ecosystems in exchange for cash “offsets” that may never materialise. That same principle underlies West of Ifield — a development that risks destroying what cannot be replaced.
In response, an unofficial Ecological Emergency has been declared within the Parish, in the hope it will soon become official. An application has also been made to designate the Ancient Parish of Ifield a National Landscape (formerly an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty). Further community action will follow next year, including The Parish Exhibition 2026.
We urge parishioners to write to Horsham District Council opposing Homes England’s speculative planning application [DC/25/1312].
If we do nothing, nothing will happen. If we do something, something may happen. And that something, however small, might change everything.
The Battle for the Soul of Ifield continues. Don’t give up.
Richard W. Symonds MCIPD
The Ifield Society
Ifield Street, Ifield Village
Crawley, West Sussex