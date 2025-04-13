Letter to the editor: West of Ifield archaeological assessment demanded
West of Ifield proposals by government property developer Homes England [‘Update to be given on controversial plans for 3000 homes’, Yahoo News, April 12] confirm the disappearance of an historically-important circular archaeological feature on the ancient parish landscape.
Speculation is viral as to the identification of this mystery.
An immediate Archaeological Assessment is demanded ahead of any planning application.
Richard W. Symonds
The Ifield Society
Ifield Street, Ifield Village
Crawley, West Sussex