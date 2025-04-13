Letter to the editor: West of Ifield archaeological assessment demanded

By Richard W Symonds
Contributor
Published 13th Apr 2025, 15:53 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2025, 10:00 BST
West of Ifield proposals by government property developer Homes England [‘Update to be given on controversial plans for 3000 homes’, Yahoo News, April 12] confirm the disappearance of an historically-important circular archaeological feature on the ancient parish landscape.

Speculation is viral as to the identification of this mystery.

An immediate Archaeological Assessment is demanded ahead of any planning application.

Richard W. Symonds

Mystery of an unidentified archaeological circular feature (where Ifield Brook meets the River Mole)Mystery of an unidentified archaeological circular feature (where Ifield Brook meets the River Mole)
The Ifield Society

Ifield Street, Ifield Village

Crawley, West Sussex

