Letter to the editor: ‘West of Ifield’ Local Nature Reserve?
On seeing a photograph in this week’s Crawley Observer [‘Council re-states opposition to plans to build thousands of homes west of Ifield’, Feb 12], I was reminded of a book recently salvaged from an old second-hand bookshop in Sussex: ‘Managing Local Nature Reserves’ - English Nature [1994].
A new ‘West of Ifield’ Local Nature Reserve [LNR]?
It could be made to happen if there was the will to make it happen.
Richard W. Symonds
The Ifield Society
Ifield Street, Ifield Village Crawley