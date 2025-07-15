Letter to the editor: West of Ifield not currently developable?

An 8 lane carriageway will run through this field

In Sussex Express yesterday ( Campaign group plans 'robust response' to Homes England’s application to build 3,000 homes West of Ifield 14.7.25) a spokesman for Homes England said the application ( for the 3000 house West of Ifield development) 'would be determined under the council’s current Local Plan', which was adopted in 2015, due to the examination of the draft 2023-2040 plan being curtailed by the Planning Inspectorate in April.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But in the 2015 plan West of Ifield was assessed as 'not currently developable'.

Will Horsham District Council apply this policy when considering the application?

Cathy Durrant

For Save West of Ifield