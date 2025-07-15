Letter to the editor: West of Ifield not currently developable?
In Sussex Express yesterday ( Campaign group plans 'robust response' to Homes England’s application to build 3,000 homes West of Ifield 14.7.25) a spokesman for Homes England said the application ( for the 3000 house West of Ifield development) 'would be determined under the council’s current Local Plan', which was adopted in 2015, due to the examination of the draft 2023-2040 plan being curtailed by the Planning Inspectorate in April.
But in the 2015 plan West of Ifield was assessed as 'not currently developable'.
Will Horsham District Council apply this policy when considering the application?
Cathy Durrant
For Save West of Ifield