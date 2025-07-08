Letter to the editor: What is the connection between a Led Zeppelin rock legend and Lowfield Heath Church, Gatwick?
What is the connection between Led Zeppelin rock legend Jimmy Page and Lowfield Heath Church, Gatwick?
William Burges - a famous Victorian architect.
He built his London mansion in which Jimmy Page now lives - and who is an expert on Burges.
He also built St Michael and All Angels church in Lowfield Heath, Gatwick - with his little dog engraved by the magnificent rose window [the dog was tragically killed on site].
So what?
Just thought it might interest some readers.
Richard W. Symonds
Ifield Street, Ifield Village
Crawley, West Sussex