Letter to the editor: What is the connection between a Led Zeppelin rock legend and Lowfield Heath Church, Gatwick?

By Richard W Symonds
Contributor
Published 8th Jul 2025, 16:10 BST
Updated 8th Jul 2025, 16:16 BST
What is the connection between Led Zeppelin rock legend Jimmy Page and Lowfield Heath Church, Gatwick?

William Burges - a famous Victorian architect.

He built his London mansion in which Jimmy Page now lives - and who is an expert on Burges.

He also built St Michael and All Angels church in Lowfield Heath, Gatwick - with his little dog engraved by the magnificent rose window [the dog was tragically killed on site].

St Michael and All Angels, Lowfield Heath, Gatwick (the only building left of what was a thriving village)placeholder image
St Michael and All Angels, Lowfield Heath, Gatwick (the only building left of what was a thriving village)

So what?

Just thought it might interest some readers.

Richard W. Symonds

Ifield Street, Ifield Village

Crawley, West Sussex

