Letter to the editor: When is John Milne MP going to stop acting like a Conservative?

Dear Letters Editor It was interesting to read Lib Dem MP John Milne’s concern for farmers in last week’s County Times article under the headline, ‘ MP calls for family farm tax to be reversed’ His support was for the reversal in the implementation of inheritance tax on farm estates greater than £1 million.

While I might agree that it may be wise to phase these tax changes in over a longer period than is currently being suggested, as someone who has spent my whole working life within the rural economy, I am aware that there has never been a time when farmers have not complained about lack of government support, despite having received significant subsides from the public purse.

Many of the farm and rural workers represented by my union do not recognise the picture painted by farmers and supported by John Milne. What rural workers find difficult to swallow is the backing given to the farmers current protests by both Conservative and Liberal Democratic MPs who had no such concerns about the impact on the wages, terms, and conditions of rural workers when the coalition government abolished the Agricultural Wages Board in England in 2013.

Every Liberal Democrat MP, with the exception of Andrew George, a Cornish MP, voted to make farm workers poorer when they abolished the Board which met annually to set minimum rates of pay, terms and conditions across the rural economy. There was no support for rural workers from the Lib Dems and Tories, just a desire to cut red tape and, in so doing, remove much needed wage protection from some of the least well-paid workers in the country. More than a decade on, many more workers who pick the fruit and vegetables we buy in the supermarket and pot the plants we purchase from the garden centre, are now paid no more than the minimum wage, the inevitable consequence of scrapping wage protection.

And the irony only intensifies when we hear politicians spout that to attract British workers into industries such as agriculture we need to offer well-paid jobs with training opportunities and career progression. That was exactly what the Wages Board was delivering, and they abolished it!

And history keeps repeating itself when Horsham’s Lib Dem MP, John Milne, who along with every other Lib Dem MP, could not bring himself to vote for a ground breaking employment legislation which begins to rebalance the world of work in the direction of the employee.As a result of this legislation workers will have employment rights from day one, sick pay will be paid from day one, ending the three day waiting period, and zero hour contracts and ‘Fire and Rehire’ practices are being reformed to provide greater protection in the work place.

We might expect Conservative MPs not to support these reforms, but by failing to vote for this ground breaking legislation that will benefit so many of his constituents, our Liberal Democrat MP clearly displays once more that the Lib Dems are more interested in being on the side of the employer than on the side of the vast majority of his constituents who will benefit from this new legislation. There were many in Horsham who were persuaded to vote for John Milne purely on the basis that this was a certain way to have an alternative to the Tories, no doubt many of them will now be wondering why they bothered.

David Hide Unite Branch Chair (Food, Drink and Agriculture)

Clarence Road, Horsham