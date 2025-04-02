Letter to the editor: Will a longhorn beetle threaten a £3bn land deal west of Ifield?

By Richard W Symonds
Contributor
Published 2nd Apr 2025, 05:04 BST
Updated 2nd Apr 2025, 09:04 BST
A springtime ‘Talk and Walk’ - T-Walk - will take place this Saturday [April 5] at the Plough within the historic village [‘Local Nature Reserve Visit’, Sussex World, March 26]

David Moon - Crawley Community Award Winner 2016 - will present a Talk for 30 minutes [11.00 to 11.30am]: ‘On The Brink Of Extinction - Ifield’s Longhorn Beetles’

What will then follow is a walk [11.30 to 1pm] - Hedgerow Destruction’ - where these beetles once flourished.

For those who wish to go on the Walk, a suitable change of footwear is strongly advised as it is likely to be muddy.

A Longhorn Beetle discovered in the 'West of Ifield Rural Fringe' within the ancient Parish.
A Longhorn Beetle discovered in the ‘West of Ifield Rural Fringe’ within the ancient Parish.

All welcome - including dogs.

Richard W. Symonds

The Ifield Society

Ifield Street, Ifield Village, Crawley

