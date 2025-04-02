Letter to the editor: Will a longhorn beetle threaten a £3bn land deal west of Ifield?
A springtime ‘Talk and Walk’ - T-Walk - will take place this Saturday [April 5] at the Plough within the historic village [‘Local Nature Reserve Visit’, Sussex World, March 26]
David Moon - Crawley Community Award Winner 2016 - will present a Talk for 30 minutes [11.00 to 11.30am]: ‘On The Brink Of Extinction - Ifield’s Longhorn Beetles’
What will then follow is a walk [11.30 to 1pm] - Hedgerow Destruction’ - where these beetles once flourished.
For those who wish to go on the Walk, a suitable change of footwear is strongly advised as it is likely to be muddy.
All welcome - including dogs.
Richard W. Symonds
The Ifield Society
Ifield Street, Ifield Village, Crawley