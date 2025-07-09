Letter to the editor: Will Horsham District Council be responsible for concreting over the ancient parish of Ifield?

Horsham Liberal Democrat Chair Sarah Ullmann opines [‘Political opinion: Labour’s attack on Local Plans will result in concreting over Horsham’s countryside, say Lib Dems’, WSCT, July 9]:

“A cynic may argue that by scuppering local plans, the Labour Government is allowing developers free rein to build anywhere, at will, without local consent”

Others with a different political opinion may argue that by approving Homes England’s insane West of Ifield masterplan, Horsham District Council will be allowing this Government property developer “free rein to build anywhere, at will, without local consent” - especially the ancient Parish of Ifield.

Richard W. Symonds MCIPD

Ancient Parish of Ifield 1910 - showing Ifield Brook Meadows in the geographical centre [in pinkish red]

The Ifield Society

Ifield Street, Ifield Village

Crawley, West Sussex