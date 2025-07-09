Letter to the editor: Will this community be witness to the destruction of the ancient parish of Ifield?

By Richard W Symonds
Contributor
Published 9th Jul 2025, 09:53 BST
Updated 9th Jul 2025, 10:08 BST
Ancient Parish of Ifield 2025 [boundary in black]placeholder image
Ancient Parish of Ifield 2025 [boundary in black]
If Horsham District Council approve the Homes England insane masterplan - even though neighbouring Crawley Borough Council is strongly opposed [‘Plans for 3.000 homes West of Ifield to be submitted’, WSCT, July 9], this closely-knit parish community is likely to witness the systematic destruction of the ancient Parish of Ifield.

Don’t let it happen.

Richard W. Symonds MCIPD

The Ifield Society

Ifield Street, Ifield Village

Crawley, West Sussex

Related topics:Horsham District CouncilCrawley Borough Council
