Letter to the editor: Will this question be asked at the Homes England West of Ifield exhibition tomorrow (Wednesday April 30)
Of the many questions which will be asked and answered at the Homes England West of Ifield exhibition tomorrow [Wed], will this one be asked and answered:
Did the Homes England West of Ifield masterplan render the Horsham Local Plan unsound?
Richard W. Symonds
The Ifield Society
Ifield Street, Ifield Village
Crawley, West Sussex