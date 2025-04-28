Letter to the editor: Will this question be asked at the Homes England West of Ifield exhibition tomorrow (Wednesday April 30)

By Richard W Symonds
Contributor
Published 28th Apr 2025, 20:35 BST
Updated 29th Apr 2025, 08:56 BST
Of the many questions which will be asked and answered at the Homes England West of Ifield exhibition tomorrow [Wed], will this one be asked and answered:

Did the Homes England West of Ifield masterplan render the Horsham Local Plan unsound?

Richard W. Symonds

The Ifield Society

Ifield Street, Ifield Village

Crawley, West Sussex

