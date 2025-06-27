Letter to the editor: With Homes England it's a problem of trust

By Richard W Symonds
Contributor
Published 27th Jun 2025, 14:57 BST
Updated 27th Jun 2025, 15:08 BST
Deputy Leader of this town Atif Nawaz [‘Clarifing the position of Crawley Borough Council’, Crawley Observer-Sussex World, June 27]:

“Our expectation is that Homes England will honour their public statement, that they will protect Ifield Brook meadow and river corridors…”

Expectations count for little regarding Ifield Brook Meadows within the ancient Parish.

With Homes England, it’s a problem of trust.

Kingfisher within the Ancient Parish - Ifieldplaceholder image
Kingfisher within the Ancient Parish - Ifield

We no longer trust this government quango to “honour” their promises to this community.

Richard W. Symonds

The Ifield Society

Ifield Street, Ifield Village

Crawley, West Sussex

