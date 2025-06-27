Letter to the editor: With Homes England it's a problem of trust
Deputy Leader of this town Atif Nawaz [‘Clarifing the position of Crawley Borough Council’, Crawley Observer-Sussex World, June 27]:
“Our expectation is that Homes England will honour their public statement, that they will protect Ifield Brook meadow and river corridors…”
Expectations count for little regarding Ifield Brook Meadows within the ancient Parish.
With Homes England, it’s a problem of trust.
We no longer trust this government quango to “honour” their promises to this community.
Richard W. Symonds
The Ifield Society
Ifield Street, Ifield Village
Crawley, West Sussex