Letter to the editor: Without any Local Plan to endorse west of Ifield, Homes England does not have planning permission

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Without any Horsham Local Plan to endorse it, Homes England do not have planning permission to build West of Ifield within the ancient Parish. Period.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The government property developer is now forced to submit a speculative 'first phase' planning application - just like any other property developer would have to do ['West of Ifield: Homes England plan to submit a hybrid application for 3000 homes before the summer', Sussex World, May 1].

Those opposed to the monstrous masterplan of this 'quango-bully' ['Homes England show their true colours at West of Ifield exhibition', Sussex World, Letters, May 1] should take heart, fight on and not give up.

The war is not over - it never is - but a major battle has been won.

User (UGC) Submitted

Richard W. Symonds

The Ifield Society - 'Save Our Ancient Parish' Campaign

Ifield Street, Ifield Village

Crawley, West Sussex