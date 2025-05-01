Letter to the editor: Without any Local Plan to endorse west of Ifield, Homes England does not have planning permission
The government property developer is now forced to submit a speculative 'first phase' planning application - just like any other property developer would have to do ['West of Ifield: Homes England plan to submit a hybrid application for 3000 homes before the summer', Sussex World, May 1].
Those opposed to the monstrous masterplan of this 'quango-bully' ['Homes England show their true colours at West of Ifield exhibition', Sussex World, Letters, May 1] should take heart, fight on and not give up.
The war is not over - it never is - but a major battle has been won.
Richard W. Symonds
The Ifield Society - 'Save Our Ancient Parish' Campaign
Ifield Street, Ifield Village
Crawley, West Sussex