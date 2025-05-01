Letter to the editor: Without any Local Plan to endorse west of Ifield, Homes England does not have planning permission

By Richard W Symonds
Contributor
Published 1st May 2025, 11:23 BST
Updated 1st May 2025, 11:28 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Without any Horsham Local Plan to endorse it, Homes England do not have planning permission to build West of Ifield within the ancient Parish. Period.

The government property developer is now forced to submit a speculative 'first phase' planning application - just like any other property developer would have to do ['West of Ifield: Homes England plan to submit a hybrid application for 3000 homes before the summer', Sussex World, May 1].

Those opposed to the monstrous masterplan of this 'quango-bully' ['Homes England show their true colours at West of Ifield exhibition', Sussex World, Letters, May 1] should take heart, fight on and not give up.

The war is not over - it never is - but a major battle has been won.

User (UGC) SubmittedUser (UGC) Submitted
User (UGC) Submitted

Richard W. Symonds

The Ifield Society - 'Save Our Ancient Parish' Campaign

Ifield Street, Ifield Village

Crawley, West Sussex

Related topics:England
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice