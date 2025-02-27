Letter to the editor: World Thinking Day with little to no thought

User (UGC) Submitted

World Thinking Day on February 22 came and went with little to no thought from most of us ['Brownies reach out across the radio waves for Thinking Day on the Air', Crawley Observer, Feb 26].

Thinking clearly and for oneself is almost impossible nowadays due to unrelenting propaganda from almost every side.

But think we must - with imagination - if we want to bring light to darkening days.

Richard W. Symonds

Ifield Street, Ifield Village, Crawley