Letter to the editor: World Thinking Day with little to no thought
World Thinking Day on February 22 came and went with little to no thought from most of us ['Brownies reach out across the radio waves for Thinking Day on the Air', Crawley Observer, Feb 26].
Thinking clearly and for oneself is almost impossible nowadays due to unrelenting propaganda from almost every side.
But think we must - with imagination - if we want to bring light to darkening days.
Richard W. Symonds
Ifield Street, Ifield Village, Crawley