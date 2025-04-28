Letter to the editor/political opinion: Lib Dems attempt to pin blame on last Horsham Conservative administration for Local Plan rejection

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

When a new political party takes over, there is a temptation to blame the previous administration....

The LibDem attempt to blame the former Conservative administration for Local Plan rejection is not supported in the Planning Inspector’s findings.

When a new political party takes over, there is a temptation to blame the previous administration for its own failings, but after two years of power, it’s time the Libdems took ownership of their poor decisions. There are already local concerns over the Libdem capital spending projects, with critics labelling these as unnecessary expenditures during the current economic uncertainty.

This has been a terrible two years for Horsham residents under the LibDems. The town centre tax was raised by 35% last year with another 9% loaded on top this year. Town centre parking charges have risen overall by 294% and now the final straw has been the Planning Inspector’s total rejection of the LibDem Local Plan. This will lead to the District Council’s loss of control on local speculative development, allowing new housing projects to sprawl across our District, without the proper scrutiny that an Inspector approved Local Plan allows.

The inevitable LibDem reaction was to blame the previous Conservative administration, ‘black hole’ style, with Cllr. Ruth Fletcher, Cabinet Member for Planning saying, ‘the repeated delays under the last administration’ caused ‘the Local Plan to fall out of date’ and that therefore ‘we are now seeing increasing numbers of unwelcome developments.’

However, the truth can be seen in the Inspector’s report, released earlier this April, which specifically criticises the LibDem lack of ‘duty to co-operate’ with neighbouring Councils, (in Para. 7 of the Report) and submitting a Housing Requirement of only 777 dwellings per year on average over the period of the Plan (Para 31). The Conservatives, in the last administration, had drafted a strong Local Plan that aligned with the Planning Inspector’s expectations, including higher housing numbers, a new strategic settlement away from Horsham town and proper cooperation with neighbouring councils. This is noted in the Inspector’s report in Paras 35-37 and agreed by Council Planning Officers at the time. However, due to Natural England’s new Water Neutrality requirements and the disruption caused by Covid, they were unable to finalise or submit the plan before losing office. The new LibDem administration, with no experience of running the Council, subsequently abandoned the Conservative draft, taking the easy route to rush forward a much weaker and flawed plan, engineered by the now Horsham MP John Milne when he was a Cabinet Member for Planning, but which has now been shown to be naïve and shortsighted by the Inspector.

We now have a situation which has resulted in repeated calls for LibDem resignations, recently published in this newspaper, calling on the Council Leader to account for his attack on Planning Inspector Luke Fleming. Additionally, the South Downs MP, Andrew Griffith, has taken the rational approach that the LibDems must be accountable for this total lack of integrity by doing the responsible thing. Once again, I point to the truth that Horsham District has now been placed in a position where we are at Angela Rayner’s mercy and could easily become a dumping ground for her housing targets. The situation is also made worse by actions of the Labour Government seeking to abolish the District Council, leaving no time to resubmit this Plan. It’s been disaster after disaster for the LibDem administration and we now wonder when they will see sense and become responsible for their actions as leaders of Horsham District. Our precious and beautiful District requires thoughtful, but realistic governance by those in charge. We cannot put up with another three years of irresponsibility and look forward to seeing some changes in the current LibDem Cabinet.

Cllr. Roger Noel

Leader

HDC Conservative Group