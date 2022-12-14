Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Reader letter: Chichester’s definition of a ‘Christmas Market’ is disappointing

Writes Geoff Merry, of Langdale Avenue, Chichester

By Letter by a Reader
15 minutes ago
Updated 14th Dec 2022, 3:59pm
'Could we really not do any better than this? It's no wonder our regular market traders are up in arms!,' writes Geoff Merry. Photograph: Steve Robards/ SR2202075
'Could we really not do any better than this? It's no wonder our regular market traders are up in arms!,' writes Geoff Merry. Photograph: Steve Robards/ SR2202075

Am I the only person disappointed with Chichester Council's definition of a ‘Christmas Market’?

Has no one on the council ever visited Winchester and seen what they can do?

Hide Ad

We have over-priced cheese and fudge, sold from the same stalls we see throughout the year! Where are the decorated ‘chalet’-style stalls we can see in other cities?

Most Popular
Read More
Reader letter: 'Is this really the service I get from Sussex Police?'
Hide Ad

Where are the decorations?! Where is the festive music?

I was going to say, where are the stalls selling wonderful Christmas presents, but I did see a carved wooden reindeer bench for £4,500.00. I imagine they are selling like hot-cakes?

Hide Ad

Could we really not do any better than this? It's no wonder our regular market traders are up in arms!

See also –

Hide Ad

Reader letter: ‘I was dismayed to discover Chichester shop is to close in its present form’

Reader letter: Care at Chichester’s St Richard’s Hospital ‘could not be faulted’

Hide Ad

Reader letter: Stop wasting time and mend Chichester’s ‘very cracked pavements’

ChichesterWinchester