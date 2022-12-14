Am I the only person disappointed with Chichester Council's definition of a ‘Christmas Market’?
Has no one on the council ever visited Winchester and seen what they can do?
We have over-priced cheese and fudge, sold from the same stalls we see throughout the year! Where are the decorated ‘chalet’-style stalls we can see in other cities?
Where are the decorations?! Where is the festive music?
I was going to say, where are the stalls selling wonderful Christmas presents, but I did see a carved wooden reindeer bench for £4,500.00. I imagine they are selling like hot-cakes?
Could we really not do any better than this? It's no wonder our regular market traders are up in arms!
