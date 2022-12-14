Writes Geoff Merry, of Langdale Avenue, Chichester

'Could we really not do any better than this? It's no wonder our regular market traders are up in arms!,' writes Geoff Merry. Photograph: Steve Robards/ SR2202075

Am I the only person disappointed with Chichester Council's definition of a ‘Christmas Market’?

Has no one on the council ever visited Winchester and seen what they can do?

We have over-priced cheese and fudge, sold from the same stalls we see throughout the year! Where are the decorated ‘chalet’-style stalls we can see in other cities?

Where are the decorations?! Where is the festive music?

I was going to say, where are the stalls selling wonderful Christmas presents, but I did see a carved wooden reindeer bench for £4,500.00. I imagine they are selling like hot-cakes?

Could we really not do any better than this? It's no wonder our regular market traders are up in arms!

