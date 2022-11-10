The Regis Centre and Alexandra Theatre, in Bognor Regis. Photograph: Steve Robards/ SR2006162

Why oh why does Bognor have a bungalow-like structure called the Regis Centre in the middle of its seafront?

As part of the expansion and improvement of the Alexandra Theatre surely we could have a coffee lounge and restaurant in an elevated position facing the sea.

Paul East's vision for the Alexandra Theatre at Bognor Regis

It could have large modern smoke glass windows and be placed over the current Brewers Fayre establishment. This would offer unrivalled views of our seafront and the esplanade. It would become a focal point of the Bognor Regis esplanade.

I have added an artist’s impression of a modest structure on-top of the existing buildings to show what an impact this could have for the seafront. If we are spending so much money in these hard economic times on our theatre then the frontage onto the esplanade must be improved too.

