Reader letter: 'Rishi Sunak has the qualities and vision to be our next prime minister'

I share the view of Gillian Keegan MP that Rishi Sunak has the qualities and vision that this country needs to be our next prime minister.
We need a prime minister with gravitas, integrity and who promotes sound finance.
We need a prime minister with the gravitas to stand up to autocrats like President Putin. We also need a prime minister with the integrity to give us the hard messages that the perils of inflation can only be rooted out by sound finances.
Those of us with long memories remember that the high inflation of the 70s and 80s made us all poorer and needs to be rooted out permanently.
