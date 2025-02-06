Reader’s letter: ‘Please take your litter home’

A Clymping resident writes on the subject of litter...

Clymping Parish Council arranged a community litter-pick on Saturday, January 25. I was one of around ten volunteers that litter picked Horsemere Green Lane and the roads around St Mary’s Church and filled 26 large bags with rubbish (pictured). Thank you to all those volunteers that have kindly given up your time to come and help.

This extraordinary amount of discarded rubbish, which comprises a huge number of discarded bottles of drink, both glass and plastic, tin cans, plastic food wrappers and crisp packets that don’t degrade, begs the question as to exactly how it all gets there and why?

We also picked builders' waste, car parts and objects too revolting and strange to mention here. Most of it is clearly thrown out of passing vehicles.

The real question is why some people find it acceptable to litter the countryside like this and show such a total disregard to those of us that don't like to live in an area covered with other peoples’ rubbish?

May I remind you litterers that many people have dash cams fitted to their vehicles now, and video door bells.

In Arun the fines for littering are £65 if paid within 14 days, £80 if paid after 14 days and if a fine isn’t paid you may have to go to court and can face a much bigger fine, the maximum being £5,000.

Please take your litter home with you and dispose of it responsibly. Like many others, I don't want your litter spread around our community.

Hamish Neathercoat, Apple Tree Walk, Clymping