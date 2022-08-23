Ukrainian journalist in Haywards Heath talks about the war six months on

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is because in this region, as well as throughout the country, many residents have opened their hearts and homes to those who arrived under the “Home for Ukraine” program.

Dizzie Howes organizes assistance to Ukrainians in Burgess Hill and the surrounding area. On Thursdays, she holds meetings in the city cafe. Here, in a cozy atmosphere, refugees can meet, get support and exchange experiences. With pride, Dizzy talks about those Ukrainians who have already been able to realize themselves in a new society - got a job, places at school, found friends.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Leaving Ukraine was not easy,” says Maria. “Our city was close to hostilities and was subjected to constant shelling. I was worried not only about the road, but also about the kind of people we would meet in Britain. But the support and kindness that we felt here exceeded all our expectations,” she admits.

Drawings by Ukrainian children to say thank you for a day out at Washbrooks Farm

Indeed, the local community does everything to make Ukrainians feel welcome. Many churches and language schools have organized free English courses. Summer camps are held for children, and sports sections have made their classes free of charge so that boys and girls from Ukraine can play any sport - cricket, football, rugby or dancing.

At a recent event on Washbrooks Family Farm, kids drew thank you pictures for Dizzie and everyone who donates. Dizzie is happy to note that many of them no longer have a war motive. A summer day on the farm surrounded by friends and ice cream has done its job - and the children are no longer drawing explosions and military equipment, but animals or themselves and their mother under the British flag.

On August 24, Ukraine celebrates not only half a year of the war, but also the country's Independence Day. Dizzy organized a holiday in Burgess Hill with performances by children, shows, refreshments and games. The joy of communication that day was accompanied by a feeling of anxiety for all those who remained in Ukraine. Sometimes this feeling even takes on a shade of guilt. “We are safe here,” Ukrainians say. “And many still remain there.”

Drawings by Ukrainian children to say thank you for a day out at Washbrooks Farm

Dizzie is not Ukrainian, but it seems that the feelings of this people are transmitted to her. Talking about the article in the newspaper, she says, “Let's write it in such a way that as many people as possible want to become sponsors and save lives.”

Letter submitted by Ukrainian journalist, Luidmyla. Luidmyla is currently living in Haywards Heath.

Send in your stories and letters to [email protected]

Drawings by Ukrainian children to say thank you for a day out at Washbrooks Farm

Drawings by Ukrainian children to say thank you for a day out at Washbrooks Farm