Littlehampton Churches: Barabbas, and the freedom Jesus offers us all

Littlehampton Churches Gazette Article - this month's by Martin Garratt, Trinity Church

At Easter, we remember the profound sacrifice of Jesus Christ. One of the most striking moments of the Easter story is the release of Barabbas—a convicted criminal—while Jesus, the innocent Son of God, was condemned to die. This historical event, recorded in all four accounts of Jesus’ life, is a powerful picture of the Gospel itself.

Barabbas was guilty. He was a rebel and a murderer, rightly sentenced to death. But in an act of political manoeuvring, Pilate gave the people a choice: release Jesus, who had done no wrong, or release Barabbas. The crowd, stirred by the religious leaders, shouted for Barabbas to go free and for Jesus to be crucified.

In that moment, Barabbas walked away, his shackles removed, a free man. But his freedom came at a cost—Jesus took his place. This is the very essence of what Christ did for all of us. The Bible teaches that we are all, in some way, like Barabbas, we are all sinners; and that the payment we should all receive for our sin is death. Yet, just as Jesus took Barabbas’ place, He took our place on the cross, bearing the punishment we deserved so that we could go free.

Good Friday Walk of Witness

Imagine a courtroom where a guilty man stands before the judge, facing a life sentence. The evidence is undeniable, and the verdict is clear. But then, someone steps forward—the judge’s own son—and offers to take the punishment instead. The judge agrees, and the guilty man walks free. That is exactly what Jesus has done for us.

Easter is more than a remembrance of Jesus’ suffering; it is a declaration of our freedom. Because He took our place, we are offered a new life, forgiven and restored to a relationship with God. This gift is not just for a select few but for everyone who accepts it.

This Easter, as we reflect on the cross and the empty tomb, let us remember that like Barabbas, we too were once guilty. But through Jesus, we are set free. The question is: how will we respond to such a gift? Will we walk away unchanged, or will we embrace the new life Christ offers?

If you want to find out more about the freedom Jesus offers, why not visit a church near you this Easter weekend.

Martin Garratt

Good Friday Ecumenical Walk of Witness 11:00amMeet at St. Mary's Church, then walking through the High Street to Trinity Church for a shared Service.

Easter Services in Littlehampton

All Saints, Wick: Thursday 17th April 7.00pm: Maundy Thursday Service, followed by Watch of Prayer. Easter Sunday 10.30am All Together Easter Celebration Service with Holy Communion at Wick Hall

Arun Church:

Good Friday 6.00pm: Reflective Worship at The Wickbourne Centre. Easter Sunday 10:30am: Celebration at The Littlehampton Academy (Hill Rd Entrance).

Littlehampton Baptist Church (Fitzalan Road): Thursday 17th April 7.00pm: Maundy Thursday Communion Service. Easter Sunday 10.30am: All Age Easter Celebration

Parkside Evangelical Church (St Flora’s Road): Thursday 17th April 6.30pm: Maundy Thursday Communion Service Good Friday Service 2.30pm Easter Sunday Services 10.30am & 6.30pm

St Catherine’s Catholic Church (Beach Road): Thursday 17th April 7.00pm: Mass of the Lord’s Supper at St Joseph’s Church, Station Road, Rustington Good Friday 3.00pm: Solemn Liturgy of the Lord’s Passion Saturday 19th April 8.00pm: Easter Vigil & First Mass of Easter Easter Sunday Mass 9.00am (at St Joseph's, Rustington) and 11.00am at St Catherine’s

St Mary Magdalene, Lyminster: Good Friday 2.30pm: Hour at The Cross Easter Sunday 9.30am:Family Service;11.00am Holy Communion

Trinity Church (1 High St ): Easter Sunday Service 10.30am