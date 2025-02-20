Littlehampton Churches column: our actions are like ripples in a pool of water

Littlehampton Churches Gazette Article, this month's by Rev Mark Williams, Vicar of St Mary's.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amongst so many other things that happen in the early months of the year, there is the annual round of film awards: the Golden Globes; the BAFTAs; the Oscars.

Unlike some years, when there seems to be just one or two really outstanding films to which most of the awards will go, this year – with such a wide range of films of various genres – it seems too close to call. Such is the quality of films currently on offer that those which in other years may have earned many nominations are pushed further down the list of preferences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arguably amongst such films is Better Man, the biographical musical film about the life of singer Robbie Williams (in which his character is depicted through computer generated imagery as a chimpanzee). Its soundtrack contains a selection of Williams` well-known hits, although sadly not among them his first Number One – Millennium. That`s a song that contains one of my favourite lines from any of his songs: “Overdose at Christmas, give it up for Lent”.

Rev Mark Williams

It finds particular resonance now, as the annual observance of Lent fast approaches (Ash Wednesday – the first day of Lent – being this year on 5th March).

Lent, the Christian season of preparing for Easter, is a good time for all of us to be thinking about what we might need to give up. Perhaps to give time to take stock and be a bit more reflective. To give some thought to those things on which we metaphorically overdose to our detriment and often to the disadvantage of those around us. The things to which we become so attached that we think we cannot live without, even for a short period: chocolate, alcohol, social media, mobile phone, screen time, to name just a few.

At the same time Lent also offers us the opportunity to think about what we might take up – that could have a more positive impact on our own lives and in our relationships with our fellow humans. It seems we forget, so often, just what a big impact even the smallest of things can have on those around us. Like the ripples radiating out from the smallest of stones dropped into a pool of still water.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whether it’s giving something up or taking something up, all of us, I am sure, would benefit from spending some time this Lent to think about how we live out our lives; and what rippling impact our actions, whether great or small, are making on those around us. It will make us all better men and women.