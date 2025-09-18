Littlehampton Churches: Come close to God and He will come close to you

Littlehampton Churches Gazette article - this month's by Martin Garratt of Trinity Church

Most of us know what it feels like to long for connection. Whether it’s with friends, family, or even through social media, we are wired for relationship.

Yet many still feel lonely, even in a crowd. The Bible speaks into this deep need with a simple but life-changing invitation: “Come close to God, and he will come close to you” (James 4:8).

That is an extraordinary promise. It tells us that God is not distant or indifferent. He is not hiding from us. Instead, he wants to be known—by you and me, today.

This is not just for the “religious” or those who already feel they’ve got life sorted. It’s for the weary, the searching, and the struggling as much as for the joyful and content.

But what does it mean to come close to God? It’s not about climbing a mountain, lighting a candle, or suddenly becoming “good enough.” To draw near to God means turning our hearts towards him—opening our lives, speaking honestly in prayer, and being willing to listen.

And when we do, the Bible assures us of something remarkable: God himself moves towards us. He doesn’t turn us away; he welcomes us.

This is the heartbeat of Christianity. At the centre is not a list of rules, but a relationship. God longs for friendship with us—not in some abstract way, but personally and deeply.

And the doorway into that relationship is Jesus Christ. Through his life, death, and resurrection, Jesus removes the barrier of sin that separates us from God and opens the way for us to know him as Father.

Perhaps for you, faith has always seemed a bit out of reach—like something other people have, but not you.

James, in his letter, shows that God’s invitation is personal. He says, “Come close.” That means you can begin right where you are. A simple prayer, even whispered, can be the first step into a friendship with the God who made you and loves you.

So whether you’ve been walking with God for years, or whether you’re just beginning to wonder if he’s real, the promise still stands: Come close to God, and he will come close to you. Why not take him at his word today?