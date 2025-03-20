Littlehampton Churches: Now is the time to explore how we can help bring about heaven on earth

Littlehampton Churches Gazette article - this month by Chris Azzaro of Littlehampton United Church

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last week we had pancakes on Tuesday which must mean it was Pancake Day, or, if you prefer, Shrove Tuesday. Which means we are now in the period known as Lent. Mardi Gras, Fat Tuesday or Pancake Day being the prelude to a sombre time of fasting, lasting until Holy week.

Traditionally a time within the church’s year for fasting and self-examination. It is based on the period of time at the start of Jesus’ work on earth when he spent forty days in the wilderness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In that time he was prompted by the Devil to give in to a number of temptations (Luke 4, verses 1—13). Not least turning stones into bread in order to satisfy his hunger. In each case Jesus responds by quoting the Old Testament - the law as given by God through Moses. The image is one of survival in a harsh terrain.

Chris Azzaro

Nowadays we tend to think of Lent as an opportunity to retreat from our everyday preoccupations in order to take stock of the direction of our lives.

For most of my life I have associated Lent with the idea of ‘giving something up’ for the good of my soul and putting the money that may have been spent on chocolate, for example, towards some good cause.

Somehow the bit about contemplating the spiritual direction of my life was lost. (As was the struggle to refuse the temptation to go into a shop and buy whatever it was I was missing).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The idea of fasting in order to focus the mind on spiritual matters appears to have been replaced by trying to live on a healthier diet. Not a bad thing at all but spiritual benefit is not always associated with eating less meat and more vegetables.

For people of faith, the opportunity to take stock of our faith and examine our relationship with God is a helpful experience in the development of our individual faith.

Unfortunately, this not easy in isolation from the problems facing the world today. At our church services we regularly pray for the poor, the dispossessed, refugees, victims of crime..… the list goes on and on. We cannot ignore the disturbing challenges of the world while indulging a pious contemplation of ourselves. Faith in God includes an awareness of the urgent needs of the world.

So let us consider the period of Lent as an opportunity to explore what is the nature of the Kingdom of God on earth; and to try to discern, amid various tempting strategies, how we are called to work for it.