Longer and healthier lives. Let’s make Horsham a ‘Blue Zone’

Provided by the Conservative candidate for the Denne ward of Horsham District Council in the November 21 by-election.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Longer and healthier lives. We all want that right? Studies of longevity have particularly highlighted social interactions as a key factor in promoting a longer and healthier life.

A range of international studies evidence that regular interactions with friends and family foster a sense of belonging and purpose, which can reduce stress and enhance mental health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Communities that have been studied - such as Okinawa, Sardinia, and Ikaria - demonstrate that strong social networks and meaningful relationships significantly contribute to well-being.

Cheryl Sweeney - a book club isn’t just about books.

These have been called ‘Blue Zones’. Could we make Horsham one? Could we all live to over 100 years of age by making small but significant changes that aren’t just about ‘counting the calories’?

I’ve written before that I’m an avid reader and stalwart member of my local Horsham book club in Denne where I live. And that Hammond Innes, Horsham local lad, is one of my favourite adventure authors.

Another favourite I have shared recently at my book club is Yuval Harari’s ‘Sapiens’ which is a fascinating summary of the history of humankind combining both natural and social sciences into easy to read chapters. I am also reading Tim Marshall’s ‘Prisoners of Geography’ and would highly recommend a rummage through the used book section in any of Horsham’s charity shops, which reflect the wide range of interests that we have in our town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But a book club isn’t just about books. Book clubs are social hubs where friendships form over shared literary passions. Meeting regularly allows friends and neighbours to connect on a personal level and support one another in a relaxed environment, talking and sharing stories, providing support, sympathy or a new perspective on the myriad of events that make up our daily lives.

Of course this could include how we might each be impacted by a national policy like child or single person tax credits, or minor irritations such as whether Horsham District Council will ever fix the dot matrix car park signs on Albion Way to show whether any car parks spaces are left, or improve the perimeter path in Horsham Park so that everyone can use it – something the last Conservative administration had approved and now many park users I speak to fear the current Lib Dem administration isn’t going to quickly progress, if at all.

Any sized club or regular excuse for meeting-up is great for healthy living – the healthy aspect is in the association with other people and the social bonds that are nurtured as a result. Other benefits include intellectual engagement, emotional resilience, tolerance and respect which comes from sharing ideas and experiences.

Besides clubs which focus on a leisure activity like playing games or sports, knitting or trying to replicate the showstopper from the Great British Bake Off, other activities that promote the Blue Zone include volunteering, going to a church or faith group, and supporting family. These are all important to social connections and our own and society’s health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a the only local candidate who lives in Denne who is standing for the Denne seat in Horsham District Council, I know that historically the council have done a fantastic job in promoting well-being. Horsham District Council has a statutory duty to promote healthy wellbeing. The council highlights get active courses, smoking and alcohol support, nutrition and weight management and mental health.

Horsham Wellbeing is a free service for adults offering advice and support to help you access local services and improve your health and wellbeing. You can have a one-to-one appointment with a Wellbeing Adviser for things like losing weight, getting fitter, dealing with stress, kicking a habit, or simply improving your general wellbeing. They also offer a range of free courses to help you make changes and live life to the full. All the details are on their website.

So whether it’s my friend who regularly attends his weekly badminton club here in Horsham or you’re a volunteer supporting the environment or talking to vulnerable people over the phone, the important thing is that you join something you are able to do and will enjoy and that you consistently turn up to keep those social connections strong.

Here’s to Horsham hopefully one day soon also becoming a ‘Blue Zone’!