May your summer be blessed with the gift of rest and refreshment in body, mind, and soul.

After such a long and cold winter, with fuel bills higher than ever, it’s such a big relief that summer has arrived and for many residents of Sussex – the long-awaited holidays are now here.

And for our businesses it is a wonderfully busy season of trade and hospitality for visitors to our attractions, beauty spots and coastline. This is still much needed as our local economy continues to recover from the pandemic lockdown.

Many of us will be fortunate in having a break from work this summer and time to relax. So it is a good time of year to think about the significance and importance of taking time to rest. Whether it is basking on the beach in Brighton, exploring the tranquility of the South Downs, or enjoying great culture, food and music in our county, such blessings can be enormously good for our well-being.

The importance of rest time has deeper roots than we might realise. In the book of Genesis in the bible, we read about God creating the world in six days and resting on the seventh. The idea of God resting is surprising given that God does not get weary or worn out like we do. But it is a strong reminder that, while work can be wonderful and fulfilling, resting from work is also a good - a holy - thing to do. When we rest from work it is an opportunity for us to remember where true contentment can be found; we are valuable just for being ourselves, not for because we are endlessly productive.

Cuckmere Haven, East Sussex (Photo by Steve Payne on Unsplash)

The summer months are a great opportunity for spiritual contemplation too. Places of worship all over Sussex provide space for prayer, solace and guidance at this mid-point of the year. We have many churches in our county that are over a thousand years old, and that are open to visitors. Exploring the natural world can also be especially rewarding spiritually - many people tell me they encounter God in the beauty of our Sussex landscapes.

May your summer be blessed with the gift of rest and refreshment in body, mind, and soul.

• by Rt Rev'd Ruth Bushyager, the Bishop of Horsham

Dates for your diary

The Rt Revd Ruth Bushyager, the Bishop of Horsham (Photo: Diocese of Chichester)

• Chichester Cathedral presents its summer exhibition, Resilience in Clay, a collection of sculptural works from the artist Kate Viner, until August 31, and supported by a programme of events including an Artist’s Tour and a portrait drawing workshop. There’s a children’s trail too. Entry free, donations welcomed.

Through developing this new body of work, celebrating human diversity and resilience, Kate Viner has sought to bring Chichester residents together to explore different cultural values, faiths, and build connections. The exhibition comprises seven sculptural portraits. Each of the subjects are connected by the fact that they are building a new life in Chichester, some having found refuge from persecution based on conflict and religious, social and or ethnic discrimination.