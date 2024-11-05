Mayor of Bognor Regis: We will remember them

A final reminder that all are welcome to join us at the War Memorial, outside the Town Hall, Clarence Road this Sunday, to mark this year’s Remembrance Day with our annual Service.

A parade has also been organised by ex-Service Associations, featuring Veterans and Cadets, with the service itself commencing at 10.50am. The Bognor Regis Service is always well-supported, and we hope to see many of you again this year, as we all pay our respects.

With the Christmas period fast approaching, Pam Evans will once again be marking the season in style, by adorning her front garden at 2 Mornington Crescent with a sea of Christmas lights, to raise money for Saint Wilfrid’s Hospice.

The official switch-on takes place on Friday, November 29, with the Deputy Mayor set to join Pam, representatives from Saint Wilfrid’s Hospice and of course… Father Christmas himself!

Mayor of Bognor Regis, Cllr Miss Needs

The lights will be on every day between 4pm and 8pm until January 6, 2025. A competition to ‘guess how many lights are in this year’s display’, will be running, with prizes for winners and of course all money raised through donations will be going to a good cause, so make sure you stop by to support Pam in her amazing efforts, whilst getting into the festive spirit!

Another Christmas Light-Switch on event for your diaries… Bognor Regis Town Council will be signaling the start of the Christmas period, with their annual Christmas lights Switch-On event on Saturday, November 30 at 6pm, with festive entertainment throughout the afternoon in the Town Centre.

Follow the Town Council’ Events’ Facebook page, visit our website and keep a close eye on this column for all the details as they’re released.

Arun District Council have now launched the virtual two-hour free parking discs for 2025.

In a change to the usual scheme, the virtual discs, which cost £4 and are valid from January 1 until December 31, 2025, can be used at six participating Town Centre car parks in both Bognor Regis and Littlehampton.

Please remember that virtual discs can be used once per day, and are purchased via the MiPermit app, which will be linked to your registration number. Parking must be activated using the MiPermit app when parked in a participating car park. If you are purchasing multiple virtual parking discs for different vehicles, separate accounts will be required.

Multiple parking discs cannot be activated on one account for different vehicles simultaneously. If you would prefer to purchase a physical disc, at £6, then these will be available from a selected list of Bognor Regis and Littlehampton retailers, in due course.

For further information, including the list of participating car parks, please visit the specific webpage: www.arun.gov.uk/2025-2-hour-disc or call: 01903 737500.

A reminder that the Sussex Resilience Forum’s survey, aiming to reveal how prepared Sussex residents are for emergencies, is still live. The results will be used to ensure residents have the information they need to help them become more resilient.

If you would like to take part in the survey, you can do so online by visiting the link: www.sussexpolice.welcomesyourfeedback.net/s/srf or for alternative formats, please email: [email protected].

Lastly for this week, the Town Council was disappointed to discover that eight shrubs have been dug up and stolen from the Town Council’s planters along Felpham Way. These were only planted a few weeks ago during the bedding plant changeover.

The Town Force Manager said: “It is incredibly sad that plants have been stolen, Town Force have put in so much work into maintaining the planters and giving joy to visitors and residents alike.”

We hope the perpetrators will think again and encourage anyone with information to come forward. The crime has been reported to Sussex Police under reference number SP-206642-24-4747-03.

