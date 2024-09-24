Mayor of Bognor Regis' weekly briefing

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Puppet Party coming to Bognor Regis

What a great weekend we had with the 2024 Southdowns Music Festival bringing a range of music genres to Bognor Regis for some wonderful live performances around the Town, marking their 11th anniversary of the event.

Very well supported as usual, a big congratulations must go to the organisers, the performers, stall holders, sponsors and everyone involved in making it the success it was. I certainly enjoyed touring around the Town to see the amazing mix of talent on offer - there really was something to suit every musical taste!

The fun doesn’t stop there, with this weekend seeing the Bognor Regis Puppet Party take place at the Royal Norfolk Hotel, offering more free entertainment for residents and visitors to Bognor Regis.

Bognor Regis Puppet Party comes to town.

Organised by the Bognor Regis Heritage Partnership Board, in conjunction with The Punch and Judy Club and financial support from Bognor Regis Town Council, why not visit between 11am and 5pm Saturday and Sunday, for this unique and quintessentially traditional seaside entertainment, featuring the renowned Punch and Judy, marionettes, ventriloquism, clowns, magicians and musicians.

It will also be celebrating Jim Henson’s 1986 classic film Labyrinth, with an exclusive showing at the Picturedrome Cinema. The Town Crier and I will be there to join the puppeteers on a Parade through the Town Centre. We hope to see you there too!

If puppeteering is not to your taste, then how about visiting the Friends of Hotham Park, Bognor Regis in Bloom and the University of Chichester this Saturday from 1pm to 4pm, for ‘A Wild Afternoon’.

Come along to find out more about what you can do to help wildlife thrive in your local area, garden or other outdoor space, all in the beautiful surroundings of Hotham Park. The meeting place for this special event is the Hotham Park Lodge (located by the Upper Bognor Road entrance). Please note, that there will be limited parking, so if you’re local to the park, why not take a leisurely stroll or bus ride instead.

Mayor of Bognor Regis, Councillor Miss Claire Needs

Several weeks ago, through this column, I mentioned the ‘Good Food Fortnight’ taking place between September 20 and October 6, organised by the Arun and Chichester Food Partnership.

The aim was to get local businesses, community groups and charities involved in this important movement, celebrating local food projects, encouraging sustainability and preventing food waste, through registering ‘food’ themed events and activities.

Now in full swing, I’m delighted to hear that many Bognor Regis businesses and groups have events planned. From ‘Food Conversations’ workshops at Bognor Makerspace, a ‘Foodielympics’ event being held at Grandad’s Front Room CIC, to a ‘Communities in Mind’ activity session at the Laburnum Centre, looking at how food helps good mental health, there are plenty of activities and events here in Bognor Regis, supporting this wonderful initiative.

For a full programme of what’s to come between now and 6th October, visit the ‘Good Food Fortnight’ website: www.arunchifood.org.uk/work/food-fortnight.

With the nights drawing in, Recycling Centres across West Sussex will switch to autumn and winter opening hours, to reflect the shorter daylight hours.

From next Tuesday October 1 until Monday, March 31, 2025, the Bognor Regis centre located in Arun Business Park, Shripney Road, will be open from 9am to 4pm, Monday to Wednesday and Saturday to Sunday. All centres will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Day.

Before visiting any West Sussex Recycling Centre, residents must book a timed slot online using the online booking system (available on the West Sussex County Council website – www.westsussex.gov.uk) or by phone on 01243 642106.

Bookings can be made up to 14 days in advance or even on the same day if there is availability.