Mayor of Bognor Regis' weekly briefing

Bognor Regis Foodbank celebrates relocation to new premises!

Bognor Regis Foodbank has recently relocated to its new premises in the Hope Centre, at Saint Wilfrid’s Church, Ellasdale Road. It is hoped this venue will provide better opportunities for clients, with more wrap around support being available, with other agencies also working from the same building.

I’m looking forward to visiting the centre soon, to tour their new surroundings, to meet with the amazing team of volunteers and see first-hand the invaluable service being offered to local people.

If you are in need of the Foodbank’s services, for whatever reason, you will first require a referral from one of the many local agencies that work alongside them, to support local people in crisis. These agencies include the Citizen’s Advice, Children’s Centre and health visitors, who will consider your circumstances and offer the best possible help and guidance.

Library of Possibilities and Wonder

If it is deemed that you require a Foodbank voucher, then you can exchange this for a minimum of three days of emergency food at your nearest Foodbank Centre. You can visit the premises at the Hope Centre to redeem your voucher during the opening hours which are Tuesdays 11.30am – 1.30pm and then again from 2pm – 4pm, Thursday 11am – 1pm and Friday’s 10.30am – 2.30pm.

If you are able to donate any items, you can do this on Thursday’s 11am – 1pm. For further details on the work of the Bognor Regis Foodbank, including what items they are most in need of, you can follow them of Facebook or visit their website: www.bognorregis.foodbank.org.uk.

If you’re looking for some more free family fun through the summer holidays, as well as the Town Council’s ‘Funshine Days’, next Tuesday 19th August, Bognor Regis Library will be hosting their ‘Family Fun Day’, to celebrate 100 years of the West Sussex Library Service. Events have already been hosted around the county, including children’s activities, tea parties, talks, quizzes and author events, and now its Bognor Regis’ turn to host the fun!

Join me, our Town Crier and of course the fantastic team at Bognor Regis Library between 9.30am and 6pm, for craft and activity stations, a selection of stalls, storytime sessions, an appearance from the fire brigade, Pink’s Ice Cream van and plenty more. The fun takes place in the library and the Aldingbourne Community Garden, both located in London Road.

Your World

This wonderful celebration of our local libraries is completely free, simply pop in and come and say hello! If you would like to try the ‘Library of Possibilities’ bespoke VR headsets, you can book your free 15 minute session now, by scanning the QR code attached to the poster within this article, with various dates in August still available. There’s something for everyone at your local library this month!

Another exciting opportunity to join the Town Council has arisen, this time, as part of our dynamic Town Force Team. We are looking to recruit a Temporary Town Force Member to join our team. If you take pride in practical work, enjoy being outdoors, and want to make a visible difference in your community, this could be the perfect opportunity for you.

Our Town Force team helps keep the town clean, safe, well-maintained, and welcoming. As a temporary member of the team, you’ll carry out a variety of tasks – from horticultural maintenance to minor repairs and event support. If this sounds of interest, you can find further details and the application form on the Town Council’s website: www.bognorregis.gov.uk or email [email protected] or phone 01243 867744.

The closing date for applications is 9am on Wednesday August 20. It is anticipated that interviews will take place during the week commencing Monday, August 25. Completed application forms should be emailed to the Town Force Manager: [email protected].