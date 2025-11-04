Mayor of Bognor Regis' weekly briefing

Remembrance Sunday Service - Sunday 9th November 2025

Town to mark Remembrance Sunday with annual service

Welcome to this week’s Bognor Regis Briefing. I wanted to start this week by updating you, our readers, on some of the progress being made by the Bognor Regis Town Centre Action Group, which brings together representatives from all tiers of local government, including Bognor Regis Town Council, Sussex Police, the local MP for Bognor Regis and Littlehampton, Bognor Regis BID, community stakeholders, and local businesses.

Our shared aim is to revitalise the Town Centre, tackle antisocial behaviour, and improve the look, feel and experience of the town for residents, businesses and visitors. One of the ways we are looking to do this is by adopting a clear and achievable Action Plan to allow us to make notable progress on the key issues identified.

We are already making headway on some of these and I hope that in the coming weeks and months, we can provide you with more updates on what we have achieved through our website, newsletter and platforms such as this article. If you would like more information on the Group, further updates or to get involved, then please email: [email protected] or visit: www.bognorregis.gov.uk.

This is your last few days to take part in the recently announced public consultation by Arun District Council on their proposed changes to how face-to-face services are delivered in Bognor Regis, with plans to remove the fixed, permanent front-of-house desk at Bognor Regis Town Hall. Under the new plans, services would be delivered through scheduled outreach sessions at accessible community venues, pop-up events, and targeted support in particular areas.

As your Town Council, we strongly urge as many residents as possible to take part in the consultation, as we believe it is very important for this face-to-face service to remain within the heart of the Town Centre. You can complete the survey to have your say, by visiting Arun District Council’s website: www.arun.gov.uk, with a banner at the top of the page taking you directly to the survey.

The link has also been shared on the Town Council’s website and Facebook page, and paper copies can be requested by emailing: [email protected]. The closing date for responses is this coming Monday 10th November, so don’t delay!

The Town Council have this week extended the hours they are open to the public. Our offices will now be open from 9am until 5.30pm, Monday to Thursday and Friday’s from 9am until 5pm. As a Council, we want to ensure we are as accessible as possible to residents, and hope these changes will be welcomed.

It is worth noting that the Town Hall, owned by Arun District Council, closes at 4.00pm, Monday to Friday, and does not open until 11.00am on Wednesday. During these times, the Town Council, who are based on the first floor of the Town Hall, can be contacted by phone: 01243 867744 or email: [email protected].

On Sunday, we are of course marking Remembrance Sunday with our annual Service. All are welcome to join us at the War Memorial, outside the Town Hall, Clarence Road, as we join together to pay our respects. A Parade has also been organised by ex-Service Associations, featuring Veterans and Cadets, with the Service itself commencing at 10.50am.

Whilst we will of course have printed copies available, in a bid to save paper where possible and as a Council of climate emergency, the Order of Service is also available on our website, for you to access on your phone, should you be able to. I am honoured to be laying the wreath alongside our new Town Clerk on behalf of Bognor Regis Town Council this year, and hope to see another large turnout of public support on this important day.