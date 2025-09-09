Mayor of Bognor Regis' Weekly Briefing: A call for help for 'Billy the Bulb'

A weekly column from town mayor Cllr Mrs Gill Yeats.

It was wonderful to be able to attend the ‘Bognorphenia Annual Weekend’ event on Saturday, and to meet some of the young people involved in this year’s event.

The Town Council were proud to be able to financially support the entertainment on display; by providing funding through it’s ‘Youth & Young Persons Budget’ following a successful application from the organisation. The talent and enthusiasm on display, by all involved, was truly infectious and I congratulate everyone at Bognorphenia CIC who made this such a success. I also enjoyed a rather lovely sunny afternoon in Hotham Park on Sunday, to watch and take in the melodic sounds of the last of this year’s ‘Music in the Park’ concerts. The Rotary Club of Bognor Regis, with support from the Town Council, do an excellent job of organising these free concerts, offering such a variety of musical entertainment for the crowds that gather in the beautiful Hotham Park. A big thank you to the Rotary Club for continuing to offer this programme of live music for residents and visitors alike.

Looking ahead to this weekend and the Bognor Regis Concert Band will be performing their 'In The Spotlight' concert at St. Mary Magdalene Church, South Bersted on Saturday 13th September. From solo performances to big band classics, I’m looking forward to joining them for an evening of musical entertainment. To enquire about obtaining tickets, please email: [email protected].

Mayor with Peppa Pig at Bognorphenia Annual Weekend

An important public notice now on behalf of Arun District Council… residents and communities in Arun are being asked to share their views on crime, community safety and the ongoing plans to tackle persistent anti-social behaviour. The more residents that complete these surveys, the better the oversight Arun District Council will have to understand what's working and what needs improvement. Two concurrent surveys are now ‘live’ and will be running from Monday 8th September 2025 until Sunday 12th October 2025. The first community safety survey by The Safer Arun Partnership, is keen to understand more about the issues that most affect residents. As the partnership is currently reviewing its strategic plan, it's a critical time for the voices of residents to be heard so a robust plan can be put in place. The second survey is asking residents, businesses, and visitors for their views on the Council's anti-social behaviour related Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO). Local authorities can implement a PSPO to combat persistent anti-social behaviour and activities in areas where it's having a detrimental effect on the local community. Links for both consultations can be found on the Arun District Council website: www.arun.gov.uk and is also shared on the Bognor Regis Town Council website under ‘News’. If you require further information about either of the surveys or to request an alternative format, such as a paper copy, please email: [email protected].

Lastly for this week, a call for help from anyone who may be able to offer it… since it was built over 35 years ago, ‘Billy the Bulb’ has served as the Town Council’s mascot, making regular appearances over the years at the Carnival, and Illuminations Gala. Constructed of fibreglass, Billy sits on a trailer which allows him to take part in parades as well as static events. Restoration over recent years has restored Billy to his former glory and we are now in a position where we need to seek new storage for Billy, to allow him to continue to be present at local events. Billy’s measurements, including the trailer, are: 2.4m wide, 3.4m length (including draw bar) and 3.5m high. Storage needs to be secure, with access for Town Council personnel when the mascot is needed for an event. If you think you or anyone you know can help at all, please contact Michael McLaughlin by emailing: [email protected] or by calling: 01243 867744. Please spread the word and thank you in advance!