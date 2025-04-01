Mayor of Bognor Regis' Weekly Briefing: A fantastic evening celebrating some outstanding contributions to our town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Welcome to another edition of the Bognor Regis Briefing.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has been a very exciting and busy week indeed, with the Town Council’s Civic Reception having taken place last Thursday evening at ‘Seasons’, Bognor Regis Town Football Club. The evening was a huge success, and it was an honour to host proceedings, with our Town Crier by my side. Cheques were presented to some brilliant local organisations and charities, from youth providers to the Foodbank, to local event organisers and many in between. Each organisation, who successfully applied for funding through the Town Council’s Grant Aid scheme, do so much important and positive work for Bognor Regis, and on behalf of my fellow Town Councillors, we really hope that the grants awarded help toward achieving your individual goals, that ultimately benefit Bognor Regis and its residents.

We were lucky enough to be joined on Thursday evening by many local dignitaries, including the Chairs of West Sussex County Council and Arun District Council, as well as the Leader of the District Council and the Mayors and Chairs of local parishes and towns. Nicky Clark, a Community Fundraiser from my chosen Mayoral charity for the year, Chestnut Tree House Children’s Hospice, was present to address guests on the vital work of the charity, with a raffle, which was very well-supported, enjoyed as part of proceedings, raising money for the charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celebrating outstanding individual contributions, I was delighted to present Kez Dunnaway, from the Bognor Regis Youth and Community Centre and Bognorphenia C.I.C., with this year’s Mayor’s Good Citizen Award, for her unwavering support and dedication to improving the lives of so many of the town’s young people, through her role with both youth organisations. The Citizen’s Award for Young People was presented to Tali Swain, a young lady who spends a lot of her time volunteering with many local organisations. She was involved in the regeneration of the garden at the Phoenix Centre, playing an integral part of the youth team who brought this project to fruition. Both Kez and Tali were very deserving winners, and it was a very special moment to be able to surprise them both with their awards.

Kez Dunnaway, Mayor Cllr Miss Claire Needs and Tali Swain

Thank you to everyone who helped to organise such an enjoyable evening and most importantly, thank you to our invited guests for attending and for your contributions to our Town.

You may have heard that Arun District Council are currently running a youth survey for all 10–18-year-olds that live or go to school in Arun, asking them for their feedback on how safe or unsafe they feel in public spaces such as parks, town centres, and train stations. The survey is now open and runs until Sunday 18th May 2025 and is the first step of a wider safeguarding approach. From the responses obtained, key hotspot locations will be identified enabling more detailed work to be completed with children and young people as to the reasons places are seen as unsafe and what would make them safer and more enjoyable.

Further information as well as the survey itself can be accessed via Arun District Council and Bognor Regis Town Council websites and Facebook pages. If you are a youth organisation reading this article and would like some posters and cards for displaying at your premises to encourage participation, or you would like hard copies of the survey, then please get in touch with Arun District Council by emailing: [email protected].