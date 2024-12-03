Mayor of Bognor Regis' Weekly Briefing: a festive weekend!

What a wonderful weekend it has been. The switching on of the Town’s Christmas lights on Saturday evening, as part of the ‘Big Switch at 6’ event, was a huge success.

With an enormous crowd throughout the afternoon, the Town Centre was buzzing as live music acts helped to get everyone into the festive mood, playing some fantastic crowd-pleasers.

New for this year, the virtual reality sleigh ride was enormously popular with our younger visitors and special guest, Santa Claus himself, took to the stage alongside the Town Crier and I as we geared up to the main event - the switching-on of the Christmas lights!

A big thank you to Ian ‘Crouchy’ Crouch and V2 Radio, all our wonderful performers and walkabout acts, Santa Claus himself for making time in his busy schedule to visit us and of course, our Events Team and Town Force, who worked incredibly hard behind the scenes to make the event run so smoothly.

Lastly, thank you to all those who attended and supported the event – we hope you all enjoyed yourselves!

On Sunday, it was a pleasure to host Bognor Regis Town Council’s annual Civic Service, which was held this year at The Salvation Army Church and Community Centre. Majors Matt and Sarah Butler led the Service for us, and we were thrilled to enjoy performances from the South Bersted Primary School Choir, who turned out in their numbers to sing some very festive tunes!

With a traditional nativity scene, plenty of Carols, readings and some festive refreshments to finish, it was certainly the perfect way to round off a busy weekend of festive fun. We were delighted to be able to have the High Sheriff of West Sussex in attendance, alongside our MP for Bognor Regis and Littlehampton, Mrs Alison Griffiths and many other local Mayor’s and Chair’s. Also invited to attend were representatives of local volunteers and organisations who support residents of Bognor Regis and help to make our Town a better place.

This Service aims to thank them for their hard work and dedication, and it was lovely to see the Church filled with so many familiar faces. Also present was Nicola from my Mayoral charity for the year, Chestnut Tree House, who we collected donations for as part of the afternoon.

I would like to thank all those who attended and took part, including the South Bersted Primary School Choir, their teachers and parents, the volunteers from The Salvation Army who kindly served the refreshments and made us all feel so welcome as well as Majors Matt and Sarah Butler for a beautiful Service, which as well as feeling very festive, delivered us so many important messages surrounding The Salvation Army’s theme this Christmas – ‘Everlasting Light’.

Lastly for this week, Arun District Council are currently recruiting for the role of a Business Crime Reduction Partnership Manager (BRCP). The successful applicants initial focus will be on making the shopping districts of Littlehampton and Bognor Regis safe and welcoming places for business, including for those who work, shop, visit, live and socialise in the Town Centres.

This is a business facing role, in which the BCRP Manager will be the lead for all business crime reduction activities, working closely with a wide range of partners including Town and District Councils, business partnerships, Sussex Police, and all other relevant local stakeholders to support businesses in reducing retail crime, shoplifting, and anti-social behaviour.

For further information on the role and to complete an application form, visit the Arun District Council website: arun.gov.uk and click on the ‘jobs’ page. Applications must be in by 12pm on the 20th December 2024.

Photography courtesy of: Joanna Kaczorowska and Jane Smith