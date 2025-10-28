Mayor of Bognor Regis' Weekly Briefing: Annual Remembrance Sunday Service

With Remembrance Sunday taking place next weekend, I would like to take this opportunity to remind you and invite you to our annual Remembrance Sunday Service, commencing at 10.50am, at the War Memorial in Clarence Road.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Town Council in partnership with Ex-Service Associations, Saint Wilfrid Church and The Salvation Army, are honoured to be able to ensure Bognor Regis are able to commemorate this hugely important and moving day, which we hope will be well attended as always, by residents, as we gather together to pay our respects to our Fallen Heroes. I hope you will be able to join us in our collective mourning.

As usual, road closures will be in place between 10.30am and 11.30am for Belmont Street (from the junction of York Road to the junction of Albert Street), Clarence Road (from the car park to the junction of High Street) and Sussex Street. We respectfully request that no vehicles are parked outside the Town Hall from Friday 7th November, until the conclusion of the Service. Whilst there will of course be Order of Service sheets available, we do encourage residents, where possible, to consider scanning the QR code which will shortly be available on the home page of our website, enabling you to download the Order of Service sheet to your phone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A reminder that there are just two weeks left for submitting Grant Aid applications for the 2026 round of funding. The application window closes at 5pm on Thursday 13th November, and completed forms along with all supporting documentation must be received within this time frame, to be considered. If you have been meaning to submit your application, please do so now by emailing: [email protected]. Qualifying applications will be presented to the Policy and Resources Committee for consideration, at their Grant Aid Meeting to be held in January 2026. Decisions taken by the Committee at the meeting will be publicly available once the Minutes of the meeting have been published. Successful applicants will be informed in writing following the meeting, and funding will be made available in April 2026. For further information on the Grant Aid scheme, including the Awarding Policy, please visit our website: www.bognorregis.gov.uk.

Remembrance

It was lovely to have attended the Bognor Regis Town Council 2025 Allotment’s AGM, to not only hear plans for the forthcoming year, but to also meet with allotment tenants and representatives and to present awards including for the ‘Best Kept Plot’ on both of the Town Council owned allotment sites, the ‘Sharon Stubbings Memorial Award’, ‘Roy Gristwood Best Use of Allotment Award’, and the ‘Tenant Representative Awards for Most Improved Plot’. As a keen gardener myself it was wonderful to hear the enthusiasm for growing produce from some of our tenants who were present, and there was certainly some healthy competition for some of this year’s awards! Congratulations to all that picked up a shield and certificate and a big thank you to our volunteer judges, including our tenant representatives, for your time. The Town Council is extremely proud to be able to provide two allotment sites, these being at Gravit’s Lane and Sandringham Way respectively. Always very popular, if you are interested in being added to our waiting list, for obtaining a plot, you can get in touch with our Allotments and In Bloom Officer, Ingrid Cross by emailing: [email protected]. If you are ‘green fingered’ and would like to meet some more like-minded members of the local community, why not consider joining the Bognor Regis in Bloom Working Group? Always on the lookout for new members, you could be part of the small team of keen volunteers, who run gardening competitions and initiatives through the year, helping to keep Bognor Regis looking its best. If you can spare a small amount of time and would like to find out more, please contact Ingrid, using the contact details above.