Mayor of Bognor Regis' Weekly Briefing: celebrating the town's founder

Sir Richard Hotham, founder of Bognor Regis as a seaside resort, is celebrated.

Last weekend the Bognor Regis Local History Society commemorated the 238th anniversary of the founding of Bognor Regis as a seaside resort by Sir Richard Hotham. As has become a tradition in commemorating this important occasion in our Town’s history each year, the Bognor Regis Local History Society organised a Service at his graveside in the grounds of St. Mary Magdalene Church. Revered Tim Crook officiated, with the Vice- Chair of Arun District Council and our Deputy Mayor, in attendance alongside members of the public, to pay their respects, and to lay wreaths in Sir Richard’s honour. His legacy lives on all around us.

I hope many of you will have enjoyed seeing the newly installed monoliths in some of the Town’s key areas, including Station Square, London Road, the Promenade, and Place St Maur. These colourful and eye-catching displays aim to make Bognor Regis easier to navigate, more visually appealing and consistent, and accessible for everyone to enjoy. The partnership project benefitted from full funding from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and follows a year-long community design process, with over 200 individual designs created and submitted by local people aged between 4 – 87 years. It’s great to see this long-awaited project finally coming into fruition and we thank all the partners, including the Bognor Regis Business Improvement District (Bognor BID), for their work.

With the 2025 2-hour free car parking scheme now well underway, Arun District Council are offering some face-to-face sessions for anybody who may need some guidance on how to download and use the virtual parking disc. For Bognor Regis residents wishing to take part, you can attend the session on Monday 3rd February at Bognor Regis Town Hall, between 9.30am and 11.30am. If you would like to attend, please email: [email protected].

One of the new wayfinding signs recently installed in the town

As we near the end of January, remember that the UK Harvest Community Food Hub will be at the Bognor Regis Youth and Community Centre, Westloats Lane on Wednesday 5th February, between 10am and 11am. All are welcome to come and access affordable food, for a small donation. Bring a shopping bag and fill it with a wide selection of mixed groceries and rescued produce. Also on hand will be a team of friendly staff and volunteers offering tips on how to make your food go further, advice on how to reduce your household food waste, some delicious recipe ideas and even providing cooking demonstrations! This fantastic service comes to Bognor Regis on the first Wednesday of every month so do make a note in your diaries and help UK Harvest to stop this produce going to waste.

A final reminder through this column that the Town Council’s Online Community Open Forum takes place next Thursday 30th January, between 6.30pm and 7.30pm. This is a live streamed event giving you, our residents, the opportunity to tell us what's on your mind, posting any comments or questions for us to answer. If you are unable to join us via Facebook, then you can call us on: 01243 867744, or email us at: [email protected], and tell us what you would like to raise. These issues and questions will be discussed and the recording available to watch at a time that suits you. My fellow Councillors and I hope that this will prove an effective opportunity for engagement and do remember to get your questions over to us, if you have any.