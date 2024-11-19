Mayor of Bognor Regis' Weekly Briefing: Christmas lights to be switched on!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Town's Christmas Lights to be switched on next Saturday!

November is flying by and its nearly time for the Bognor Regis Christmas Lights ‘Big Switch at 6’. Next Saturday 30th November, join us in the Town Centre from 4pm, to get into the festive spirit with a host of Christmas fun! We’re heading back to the 80’s with performances from the amazing 'Absolute 80's' band live on stage. Be sure to get your free glow stick (available from the Town Council’s red ‘Control Point’ gazebo), and dance the afternoon away with some nostalgic classics, and a Christmas song or two! Keeping the party going will be the fabulous LED Drummers who will be leading us into the ‘Big Switch at 6’, when the Town Crier and I will have the enormous honour of switching on this year’s Christmas illuminations, assisted by the ever - mesmerising and firm favourite from last year, ‘Mirror Men’, who will be in the Town Centre throughout the afternoon!

To add that extra bit of festive sparkle and magic to proceedings, a Virtual Reality Sleigh Ride experience will take you and your little ones on a four-minute Santa's Sleigh Ride, and as part of the Town Council’s entertainment programme for the Christmas Lights Switch-On event, the Bognor Regis Concert band will also be in attendance, playing a selection of festive music on the Railway Concourse, between 3.30pm and 5.30pm.

With goody bags up for grabs and illuminated stilt walkers to keep everyone entertained, this is a free Christmas event not-to-be-missed! I can’t wait to see you all there to kick-start Christmas in Bognor Regis!

Bognor Regis Town Council's 'Big Switch at 6'

If you’re out and about in the Town Centre doing some Christmas shopping earlier in the day, you might be lucky enough to catch The Salvation Army Band who will be playing some Christmas tunes, whilst collecting donations, outside ‘Boots’ in London Road, between 11am and 1pm.

Whilst Christmas is a joyous time of year, for some, it merely adds extra pressure to put food on the table, to buy presents for loved ones and to get into the festive spirit when perhaps things have been hard. Just one way to help those most in need in our Town over the Christmas period, is to get involved in The Bognor Regis Foodbank’s ‘Reverse Advent Calendar’. Each day, from the 1st December, you can collect one food item, as suggested on their calendar, and drop them into their premises, in Argyle Road, Bognor Regis, to help someone in crisis, over Christmas. You can find all the details on the Bognor Regis Foodbank website or Facebook page, and the ‘Reverse Advent Calendar’ is included within this column, to help you with suggested items. So please, if you can afford to do so, consider helping someone in need.

Arun District Council have recently launched their Budget Consultation for 2025-2026, asking for your feedback as to what priorities you would like to see money spent on in the near future. With funding from central government decreasing over several years, resources continue to be stretched. Arun District Council want to make sure they are spending their money in the right ways, to ensure the district remains a better place to live, work and visit, as well as ensuring the continuation of vital public services. To have your say on what you think your District Council should be prioritising for the year ahead, please take a few moments of your time to complete this Budget Consultation, which is open for submissions until 11.59pm on Sunday 26th January 2025. The Consultation can be found on the Arun District Council website under ‘latest news’: www.arun.gov.uk.