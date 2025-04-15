Mayor of Bognor Regis' Weekly Briefing: Commemorative events for the community, coming soon!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Welcome to this week’s Bognor Regis Briefing.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was wonderful to meet so many of you at the Town Council’s latest Councillor Drop-In Surgery last Thursday, on a sunny lunchtime in London Road precinct. This was the first of three events of this kind, that will be held throughout the year. These engagement events provide the perfect opportunity for members of the public to come and engage with their Town Councillors, be it through asking questions on the work of the Town Council or raising any issues or concerns relevant to Bognor Regis. It’s always useful to hear firsthand from our constituents, the things that are on your mind and as your Town Councillors, we hope that the opportunity to meet us face to face and have a friendly conversation, makes you feel more connected to your Town Council. If we can’t help you directly, due to the query coming under the remit of either Arun District or West Sussex County Councils, we will be able to advise you as such and point you in the right direction. The next Councillor Drop-In Surgery will be taking place on Tuesday 8th July, between 1.30pm and 3.30pm, at the southern end of London Road precinct. Look out for us in the ‘Bognor Regis Town Council’ gazebo, and if you are out and about doing some shopping, make sure you come and say hello and you never know, there could be some ‘freebies’ to be handed out!

We are now only a few weeks away from VE Day 80, and the Town Council are proud to be lighting our seafront beacon, along with many other towns and cities across the UK and beyond on Thursday 8th May, to commemorate this historic occasion. Our Bognor Regis Town Crier will be joining proceedings, to read her proclamation, which was chosen by a panel of independent judges, to be the official proclamation for VE Day 80, and will be proclaimed by participating Town Crier’s across the country. Make sure you keep an eye on this column as well as our town Council ‘Events’ Facebook page for all the timings and further details, as we edge closer to the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bognor Regis Armed Forces Day will this year be taking place on Saturday 21st June, honouring all who played a part in World War Two, particularly those who made the ultimate sacrifice. To commemorate the 80th Anniversary of VE Day, the parade will this year march from the Cenotaph outside the Town Hall, where the names of the 260 service personnel and civilians from the area who gave their lives, are displayed. At the end of the parade, the Drumhead Service will take place on the Esplanade in front of the Pier. Members of the Armed Forces, past, present and future will be taking part in the event, with the Navy, Army and Air Cadet Units also present, along with some of the other youth organisations.

Councillor Drop-In Surgery

As part of the commemorations, ex-Service men and women who served in all the conflicts since WWII will be honoured through the presentation of His Majesty’s Armed Forces Veterans Badges and a Bognor Regis Armed Forces Day Certificate.

The Committee are keen to see more of the tens of thousands of enlisted National Servicemen and women applying for their badges, that they so deserve. If you would like to apply for a Veterans Badge for yourself, a family member or someone you know living today, then please get in contact by Friday 25th April, by emailing: [email protected].