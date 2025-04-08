Mayor of Bognor Regis' Weekly Briefing - Easter break fun in Bognor Regis

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The weekly column by Town Mayor Cllr Claire Needs Due to their continued popularity and the need for this service in the county, West Sussex County Council have recently announced that the Community Food Hubs, run in partnership with Sussex-based food rescue charity, UK Harvest, are set to continue for the third consecutive year, running until April 2026!

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The renewal of this successful scheme that has prevented over 94 tonnes of food from going to waste since April 2023, will be very welcome news to those who use the Bognor Regis Food Hub, which will continue to be at the Bognor Regis Youth and Community Centre, Westloats Lane, on the first Wednesday of each month. For a small voluntary donation, residents can access a wide selection of surplus food, that otherwise would have gone to waste. No referrals are needed, and all residents are welcome to visit the child-friendly hubs. Fantastic news!

With the Easter holidays in full swing, there are many restaurants, pubs and cafés where kids can eat for free or for just £1, throughout UK school holidays. As usual, Money Saving Central has compiled a list of the participating eateries where this offer can be enjoyed, helping to ease the burden of what can be a very expensive time for parents and carers. For a full list of eateries taking part, please visit the Money Saving Central website: www.moneysavingcentral.co.uk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you’re looking for ‘things to do’ during the Easter break, then look no further than the Resourceful Community Scrapstore C.I.C., who are running ‘Holiday Thursday - Make and Take’ kids craft sessions every Thursday during the school holidays, which have been supported through Grant Aid funding by Bognor Regis Town Council. Describing themselves as an ‘Aladdin’s Cave’ of art and craft materials, Resourceful Community Scrapstore C.I.C. opened in June 2024. Taking reusable, safe, clean waste materials and unwanted resources that would have gone to landfill, the organisation works to redistribute to the wider community. One of the ways they achieve this is by offering an exciting and varied range of affordable resources to individuals, groups and organisations in the Bognor Regis area, including through the provision of crafting activities to adults and children, to help achieve their ethos of supporting a more sustainable and creative approach to making and crafting. Next Thursday 17th April’s session will be focused on craft card, whether it be a greeting card, a picture, or anything else your young ones feel inspired to make! With plenty of coloured and patterned card, stickers, sparkles and more to make the perfect design, why not book your session, for just £2.00 per child (with an accompanying adult free). There will be two sessions, both taking place at the Bognor Makerspace in Longford Road, the first between 1.00pm and 2.30pm and the second between 3.00pm and 4.30pm. Due to limited space, booking through the website is advised: www.resourceful-scraps.org.uk or you can call: 07475 651198.

Make & Take holiday sessions

It wouldn’t be Easter in Bognor Regis without the Funfair to bring some spring entertainment to the seafront! For the perfect way to celebrate the bank holiday weekend, make sure you visit for all the traditional fun and rides, with a dazzling firework display set to light up the skies from the Pier at 9pm on Saturday 19th. This event is organised by Bognor Regis Seafront Lights, so be sure to visit their Facebook page for updates.

Lastly for this week, if you are emailing the Town Council, it may be useful to know that our email address has recently changed to: [email protected]. Rest assured that any emails sent to our old email address ([email protected]) will still be received and responded to.